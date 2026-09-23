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    Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s skeet shooting team event at Asian Games

    09:20, 23 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s women’s skeet team claimed the silver medal in the shooting competition at the ongoing Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of the Sports Development Directorate of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s skeet shooting team event at Asian Games
    Photo credit: Sports Development Directorate

    The shooting events are being held in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya.

    Kazakhstan was represented in the team skeet competition by Assem Orynby, Zoya Piskun and Adel Sadakbayeva.

    Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s skeet shooting team event at Asian Games
    Photo credit: Sports Development Directorate

    The Kazakhstani trio finished the qualification round with 274 points, securing second place and the silver medal.

    China claimed the gold medal after scoring 287 points, while India took bronze with 266 points.

    Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s skeet shooting team event at Asian Games
    Photo credit: Sports Development Directorate

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Kristina Morozova won silver in the women’s half-marathon race walk event at the 2026 Asian Games. 

    Sport Asian Games Shooting sports Japan
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