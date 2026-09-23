Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s skeet shooting team event at Asian Games

The shooting events are being held in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya.

Kazakhstan was represented in the team skeet competition by Assem Orynby, Zoya Piskun and Adel Sadakbayeva.

Photo credit: Sports Development Directorate

The Kazakhstani trio finished the qualification round with 274 points, securing second place and the silver medal.

China claimed the gold medal after scoring 287 points, while India took bronze with 266 points.

Photo credit: Sports Development Directorate

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Kristina Morozova won silver in the women’s half-marathon race walk event at the 2026 Asian Games.