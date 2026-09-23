Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s skeet shooting team event at Asian Games
Kazakhstan’s women’s skeet team claimed the silver medal in the shooting competition at the ongoing Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of the Sports Development Directorate of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
The shooting events are being held in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya.
Kazakhstan was represented in the team skeet competition by Assem Orynby, Zoya Piskun and Adel Sadakbayeva.
The Kazakhstani trio finished the qualification round with 274 points, securing second place and the silver medal.
China claimed the gold medal after scoring 287 points, while India took bronze with 266 points.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Kristina Morozova won silver in the women’s half-marathon race walk event at the 2026 Asian Games.