LOT Polish Airlines unveils Warsaw-Almaty direct route

The ceremony brought together representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Poland, government officials, business leaders, tourism sector representatives, and LOT Polish Airlines management.

Speaking at the event, a representative of the Kazakh Embassy emphasized that the new route marks an important step in strengthening Kazakh-Polish cooperation. The direct air link is expected to boost trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and tourism ties, while enhancing people-to-people contacts between the two nations.

LOT Polish Airlines has operated direct flights between Astana and Warsaw since 2017, ensuring connectivity between Kazakhstan and Poland. The launch of the flight to Almaty - Kazakhstan’s largest financial, cultural, and tourism hub - represents a new stage in transport development between Central Asia and Europe. The route also supports Kazakhstan’s strategic goal of becoming a key aviation and transit hub in Eurasia.

Participants expressed confidence that the new service will increase passenger traffic, expand business contacts, and further develop bilateral cooperation.

Flights on the Warsaw-Almaty route will operate four times per week using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan's Air Astana plans to launch regular flights from Astana and Almaty to Larnaca, Cyprus.