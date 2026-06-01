Kazakhstan to launch direct flights to Larnaca from Astana and Almaty

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, flights between Astana and Larnaca will launch on June 2 and operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The Almaty–Larnaca service will launch on June 4, with flights scheduled twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Kazakh citizens need a visa to travel to Cyprus.

The ministry said Kazakhstan remains focused on expanding its international flight network and improving transport connectivity.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that direct flights between Almaty and Warsaw had launched on May 31.