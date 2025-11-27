EN
    Kyrgyzstan representative named next CSTO Secretary General

    13:11, 27 November 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO in an expanded format with the participation of members of official delegations, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Leaders of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan debated pressing issues of ensuring collective security among member states, summed up the results of the CSTO’s main activities in 2025, and defined priorities for the upcoming period.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Those present expressed gratitude to Imangali Tasmagambetov, who is completing his tenure as CSTO Secretary General.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the meeting, it was approved to appoint Taalatbek Masadykov, a representative of the Kyrgyz Republic, as CSTO Secretary General for a three-year term starting January 1, 2026.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Following the talks, the Declaration of the Collective Security Council was adopted, along with a number of documents aimed at further comprehensive improvement of the collective security system in the interests of all member states.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan arrived at the Yntymak Ordo Residence to take part in the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

    The presidents of the CSTO member states on Wednesday held an informal meeting at the Ala Archa State Residence ahead of the summit in Bishkek.

