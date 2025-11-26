Presidents of CSTO member states hold informal meeting in Bishkek
19:40, 26 November 2025
The presidents of the CSTO member states on Wednesday held an informal meeting at the Ala Archa State Residence ahead of the summit in Bishkek, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The presidents were presented with a brief ethnocultural program at the Kyrgyz aiyly ethnographic complex, during which the elements of traditional life and culture of the Kyrgyz people were showcased.
Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.