    Presidents of CSTO member states hold informal meeting in Bishkek

    19:40, 26 November 2025

    The presidents of the CSTO member states on Wednesday held an informal meeting at the Ala Archa State Residence ahead of the summit in Bishkek, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The presidents were presented with a brief ethnocultural program at the Kyrgyz aiyly ethnographic complex, during which the elements of traditional life and culture of the Kyrgyz people were showcased.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council. 

