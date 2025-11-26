EN
    President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek

    17:04, 26 November 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliyev welcomed the Kazakh President at the Manas Airport. 

    President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Previously, it was reported that on November 27, Kyrgyzstan will host a regular session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

     

