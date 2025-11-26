President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek
17:04, 26 November 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliyev welcomed the Kazakh President at the Manas Airport.
Previously, it was reported that on November 27, Kyrgyzstan will host a regular session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.