EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President arrives at Yntymak Ordo Residence

    11:14, 27 November 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived at the Yntymak Ordo Residence to attend the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President arrives at Yntymak Ordo Residence
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh President arrives at Yntymak Ordo Residence
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, welcomed Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the residence.

    CSTO
    Photo credt: Akorda

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council. 

    The presidents of the CSTO member states on Wednesday held an informal meeting at the Ala Archa State Residence ahead of the summit in Bishkek.

    President of Kazakhstan CSTO Kyrgyzstan Foreign policy President
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All