Kazakh President arrives at Yntymak Ordo Residence
11:14, 27 November 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived at the Yntymak Ordo Residence to attend the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, welcomed Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the residence.
Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.
The presidents of the CSTO member states on Wednesday held an informal meeting at the Ala Archa State Residence ahead of the summit in Bishkek.