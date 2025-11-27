Kazakh President arrives at Yntymak Ordo Residence

Photo credit: Akorda

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, welcomed Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the residence.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

The presidents of the CSTO member states on Wednesday held an informal meeting at the Ala Archa State Residence ahead of the summit in Bishkek.