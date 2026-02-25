Kyrgyzstan and Japan to create museum at Ak-Beshim archeological site

Museum director Zhyldyz Bakashova received a delegation from Japan on Wednesday.

It should be noted that the visit of Japanese scientists was connected with the museum initiative. The meeting was attended by expert consultants Sakakibara Yoji, Kamoda Masato, and renowned archaeologist Iwai Shumpei, who has been conducting research in Chui valley for over ten years.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere, where the parties emphasized the importance of exchanging experiences for preserving archaeological heritage and creating new modern museum complexes.

During the visit, the foreign specialists also learned about Kyrgyzstan's experience in museum management and collection storage systems. They were also provided with detailed information on the following key areas:

procedure for accepting historical and antique exhibits into museum collections;

operating mechanisms of the state electronic catalog system;

processes of storage, conservation, and digital accounting of museum collections;

experience in organizing research and exhibition activities;

compliance of collection management with international standards.

Summarizing, Zhyldyz Bakashova confirmed the National Historical Museum's readiness to expand international cooperation, support joint research projects, and closely collaborate with the global museum community.

For information: Ak-Beshim archaeological site represents the remains of a trading city that existed from the 5th to the 11th centuries. It is one of the most famous archaeological sites in Central Asia and was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014 as one of the cultural treasures of the Silk Road.

