KPI suspends output after recent emergency at Tengiz

According to KPI, the disruption was caused by the recent emergency at TCO’s facilities.

Specifically, this refers to the suspension of the hot-circulation propane dehydrogenation unit and the propylene polymerization line.

KPI's press service noted that they are exploring alternative feedstock sources to minimize the risk of downtime. In particular, the company plans to secure approximately 11,000 tons of propane from other suppliers. As of today, the actual volume of propane stored in bullets on-site at KPI stands at 3,364 tons.

At the same time, KPI assured that the facility maintains sufficient stocks of finished products to meet current demand and fulfill all contractual obligations to customers in full.

On 18th January 2026, a fire broke out at the Tengiz oilfield, leading to the evacuation of over 450 employees.

At that time, TCO, the operator, announced the suspension of oil production at Tengiz and Korolev fields.

On January 26, TCO reported on resuming operations at the field.