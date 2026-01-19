Oil production suspended at Tengiz and Korolev fields

The company clarified that the shutdown is due to an incident affecting specific electrical distribution systems. There is currently no threat to personnel, and no injuries have been reported.

"Our technical teams are actively working to identify the root cause, and their priority is to resolve the situation safely," TCO's press service said.

The company emphasizes that the Tengiz field and associated operational facilities remain in a safe condition. The decision to halt operations is a precautionary measure.

Earlier, on January 18, two ignitions involving electric generators occurred at the Tengiz oilfield. The fire was promptly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. TCO confirmed that its operations continued in standard mode.