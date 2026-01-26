Tengiz oilfield update: SGP restarts, production to resume in phases

Successful restart of SGP; Korolev field back online

A key milestone was the successful restart of the Second Generation Plant (SGP) on January 26. At present, the plant's operations are supported by feedstock from the Korolev field, which was also brought back online at 4:00 AM (UTC+5). The current feedstock flow to the SGP is 2,500 tonnes per day. Specialists are systematically ramping up the multiphase flow (oil and gas) to fill the system and reach design capacity.

Field mobilization and technical testing

A total mobilization of manpower and technical resources has been declared at the Tengiz field. Rigorous inspections of energy assets and power grids are ongoing. According to primary sources, the site is fully staffed with the required personnel to carry out final technical trials.

The safety of the power supply system has been confirmed, and the Tengiz field is expected to restart in the near future. Tengizchevroil (TCO) has been tasked with accelerating the restoration of production to the maximum extent possible, while strictly adhering to Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) requirements.

The successful restart of the SGP was facilitated by the rapid installation of a special jumper. The next crucial step is scheduled for February 2, when operations are expected to resume via the pressure boosting facilities, utilizing a compressor and four transformers. This will enable consistent and uninterrupted feedstock delivery to the Complex Technology Lines (KTLs) and the SGP.

Government oversight

It is reported that the Energy Ministry and KazMunayGas are providing TCO with full support in coordinating technical measures and are conducting hourly monitoring of the situation.

To ensure direct operational control and coordination of all restoration efforts, senior officials from the Ministry and the national company are on-site at the Tengiz oilfield. Oversight is being carried out by the Deputy Energy Minister, Kairkhan Tutkyshibayev, and the Director of KMG's Large Oil and Gas Projects Department, Zhandos Zhylkaidarov.

The Energy Ministry's leadership maintains direct and ongoing control over restoring the production cycle. It is noted that TCO remains committed to reliable operations and will ramp up production volumes in stages, as infrastructure readiness is confirmed and the safety of all processes is verified.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, over 450 workers were evacuated after a fire broke out at the Third Generation Plant (3GP) in the Zhylyoi district on January 18. Later, TCO confirmed the suspension of oil production at Tengiz and Korolev.