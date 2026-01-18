Fire at Tengiz: Over 450 workers evacuated

As Tengizchevroil (TCO) confirmed, two ignitions involving electric generators occurred. The fire was promptly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. TCO's operations are continuing in standard mode.

"The safety of employees remains TCO's top priority. The company is conducting a root-cause assessment of the incident in accordance with the established procedures. Beyond this, TCO does not comment on specific details of its operational activities," the company stated.

According to information from National Company KazMunayGas (KMG), the incident began with the ignition of the GT-9.3 turbine transformer at the GTES-4 power station. Personnel were immediately evacuated to a designated safe zone, and the Tengizchevroil (TCO) emergency service successfully extinguished the blaze. There were no injuries.

Later, at approximately 11:20 AM, a second fire occurred at the GT-9.5 transformer at the same GTES-4 facility. That fire was also successfully extinguished. No injuries were reported.

"The Emergency Department was immediately notified of the incident. Investigations into the cause of the fires are underway. At the moment, the situation is under control," KMG said.

