Kostanay unveils monument honoring Myrzakhyp Dulatov’s 140th anniversary

The chairman of the Majilis delivered President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s congratulatory address during the ceremony.

Photo credit: Zhaslan Zhumabekov/a press service of the Majilis

“Our history is rich with outstanding figures who tirelessly fought for freedom and made invaluable contributions to strengthening the national spirit. Among them is Myrzakhyp Dulatov. He deeply understood the needs and aspirations of the Kazakh people and faithfully served his homeland. As a herald of a new era, he devoted his life to reviving national self-awareness. By promoting progressive universal values, he consistently encouraged young people to pursue knowledge. Myrzakhyp Dulatov also played a pivotal role in the development of Kazakh literature, elevating it to a new level. The high personal qualities and civic principles of this distinguished son of our nation will always serve as an example for generations to come,” the President’s message reads.

Akim (governor) of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov, members of the Majilis, as well as representatives of intellectual and local communities attended the ceremony.

The legacy of the Alash leader was honored in speeches by People’s Writer of Kazakhstan Tolen Abdik and Dulatov’s descendant Yerlan Satybaldiyev. As part of the celebrations marking the 140th anniversary of Myrzakhyp Dulatov, large-scale events are being held at both the regional and national levels. Today, the international equestrian marathon Uly Dala Zhorygy (The Great Steppe Tour) kicks off in the village of Turgay, where participants will cover a distance of 500 kilometers across the Turgay steppe.

In addition, the region will host a scientific conference dedicated to the work of the great enlightener, as well as a national aitys (a traditional poetic duel of improvisation) featuring renowned performers from across the country.

Yerlan Koshanov emphasized that the scale of these events clearly demonstrates the respect shown by the people and the state toward the legacy of Myrzakhyp Dulatov.

“Today, we too are living through a historic and defining moment for our country. We have achieved the independence so deeply desired by the founders of Alash, and we stand as a sovereign state. The President’s systemic and comprehensive reforms in recent years have earned broad public support, while the positive changes taking place are strengthening society’s confidence in the future. Our goal now is to build a Just, Strong, Pure, and Safe Kazakhstan — the realization of the shared dream of our great enlighteners of the past and the present generation of Kazakhstanis,” he said.

