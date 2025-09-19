Spanish passion and Kazakh steppe: Astana unveils new art collaboration

“Hola=Salem” brings together six Spanish artists: Alan Sastre, Ugo Fontela, Alejandra Freymann, Julia Santa Olaya, Victoria Iranzo, and Alejandro Botubol, alongside three from Kazakhstan: Zura Asylgazina, Saule Madieva, and Alibek Mergenov.

The project connects not only artistic traditions but also the visions of two cultures, blending the passionate spirit of Hispanic art with the steppe-inspired voices of Kazakh creators. The exhibition invites audiences to see both cultures from a new perspective.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

Not all works arrived in time for the opening, with some expected next week. Curator Dr. Leyla Mahat noted that the delay created an opportunity for greater creativity and “hype,” adding, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade—but we are not cooks, we are artists, so we made art.”

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

Kazakh artist Zura Assylgazina said her displayed series had originally been created for a solo exhibition and was later selected for this project. Speaking to a Kazinform correspondent, she emphasized the diversity of works on display and expressed interest in possible collaborations with Spanish colleagues.

When asked who should visit the exhibition, Zura highlighted, “Any exhibition is for the people, for the common people. So, it’s generally beneficial for everyone to see and study it. Anyone, even a student, will have a blast seeing it. Any specialty, or profession, will be able to see it. They’ll still receive some kind of boost, some kind of power. Because the energetic works here are compelling. And even if someone knows nothing about art, it’s enough to just stand there and feel the heights and the emotion they derive from the painting. So, I recommend it to everyone, no matter what.”

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

The exhibition will remain open in Astana for two months.

