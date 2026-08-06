Kokand Khanate coins, 1st-century artifacts go on display in Ulytau region

The exposition highlights the archaeological heritage of one of the earliest historical and cultural centers in the Turkistan Oasis, tracing the milestones in the formation of urban culture in the Great Steppe.

The project was organized by the Ulytau Region Historical and Archaeological Museum in collaboration with the National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve Aziret Sultan.

The exhibition showcases 172 archaeological items spanning several historical eras. These include 1st–4th-century hearths, 7th–8th-century ornamented vessels with handles, 14th-century jugs and ceramic water pipes, as well as 18th–19th-century lamps and bowls. A dedicated section is devoted to a numismatic collection.

The coin collection features pieces from the Khanate of Kokand, the Emirate of Bukhara, and the Russian Empire. Visitors can view round and square fulus coins bearing the inscriptions "Zarb Latif Kokand" and "Fulus Jadid," minted at the Kokand and Fergana mints, as well as late 19th-century Russian imperial coins. The event also included a press conference on the historical and cultural value of the Kultobe settlement and its legacy in Turkistan.

The exhibition runs for one month.

As reported earlier, scientific restoration work had begun at the ancient settlement of Sauran in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region