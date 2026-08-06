Ancient Sauran settlement undergoing restoration in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information, specialists from the state enterprise Kazrestavratsiya have started restoration efforts on the historic khanaqah and madrasa located within the ancient city complex.

The restoration project will focus primarily on damaged sections of the structures’ exterior brickwork. Specialists will replace deteriorated bricks and restore the plaster layers of the supporting walls surrounding the historical buildings.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information

Restorers are paying particular attention to preserving the original architectural appearance of the monuments. New construction materials will be selected in accordance with the characteristics of the historical structures to ensure that restored areas blend naturally with the remaining original masonry.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information

The scientific restoration work is expected to prevent further deterioration of the khanaqah and madrasa, strengthen their structures and help preserve the historical environment of the ancient settlement.

Sauran remains one of the most significant historical and cultural heritage sites in Turkistan region. The preservation of its architectural monuments will contribute to further research, protection and promotion of the history of the ancient city.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a medieval mosque and rare artifacts had been unearthed at Kazakhstan's ancient Otyrar settlement.