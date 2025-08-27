King Abdullah II of Jordan departs Kazakhstan after official visit

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan attended the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum in Astana, visited the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), and Astana Hub.

Photo credit: Akorda

It was also reported King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan awarded the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Supreme Order of the Renaissance (Wisam Al Ordani Al Nahda) of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.