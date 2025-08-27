King Abdullah II of Jordan departs Kazakhstan after official visit
19:21, 27 August 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan at the international airport in capital Astana after the latter concluded his two-day official visit to Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.
Earlier, it was reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan attended the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum in Astana, visited the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), and Astana Hub.
It was also reported King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan awarded the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Supreme Order of the Renaissance (Wisam Al Ordani Al Nahda) of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.