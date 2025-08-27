EN
    King Abdullah II of Jordan departs Kazakhstan after official visit

    19:21, 27 August 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan at the international airport in capital Astana after the latter concluded his two-day official visit to Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan attended the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum in Astana, visited the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), and Astana Hub

    Photo credit: Akorda

    It was also reported King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan awarded the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Supreme Order of the Renaissance (Wisam Al Ordani Al Nahda) of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

    Photo credit: Akorda

     

