Kazakh President awarded the Al Nahda Supreme Order of Jordan

The King noted the significant contribution of the Head of State to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and the people of Jordan for awarding such a high state award. He stressed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the outcomes of the talks that mapped out new horizons for cooperation and expressed confidence that the King's visit will give a potent impetus to further strengthening of partnership.

As written before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan in the Akorda Palace.

The Head of State, King of Jordan hold talks in narrow format.