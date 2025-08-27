Kazakh President, Jordan’s King tour Astana Hub innovation cluster in Kazakh capital

Astana Hub is a leading innovation cluster in Central Asia, with over 1,700 IT companies registered. In 2024, the Hub attracted total investments of 700 million US dollars, exporting IT services worth up to 650 million US dollars.

Photo credit: Akorda

The innovation cluster implements Tech Orda, TUMO and Tomorrow School educational programs, covering tens of thousands of citizens annually, as well as acceleration programs in exclusive partnership with Google for Startups.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the visit, Kazakh Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev presented the distinguished guests with the concept of the AlemAI International Center for Artificial Intelligence, set to be opened in Astana this fall.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan were also briefed on the products by domestic companies that are entering international markets. These projects include epsilon3ai, a laboratory to deliver AI solutions for the public sector, Qalan, a math teaching platform with over 1 million users in Kazakhstan and abroad, inDrive, as well as KazDream, the country’s largest IT company, which operates in the areas of national security, border control and cybersecurity.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan awarded the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Supreme Order of the Renaissance (Wisam Al Ordani Al Nahda) of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.