Key agreements signed by Samruk-Kazyna during President Tokayev’s U.S. visit

According to the press service of Samruk-Kazyna, a memorandum of cooperation was signed with Kuiper Systems LLC. Under this initiative, Kazakhtelecom entered into an agreement with Amazon Kuiper Commercial Services to launch satellite communication services in Kazakhstan.

JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) signed three agreements with Wabtec worth $4.2 billion, which include the supply of 300 freight locomotives with enhanced specifications and maintenance services for both new and previously delivered locomotives. Additionally, a mandate agreement was signed with Deutsche Bank and Santander, with the participation of US EXIM, to secure financing for the purchase of 93 Wabtec diesel locomotives.

JSC NC KazMunayGas signed four agreements: with Chevron - on product localization, workforce training, and competency development; with ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Exploration and Production - on new technologies in the oil and gas sector; with Lummus Technology – on establishment of a Competence Center in Atyrau; and a framework agreement with LanzaJet for aviation fuel production project.

These agreements encompass strategically important sectors - from rail transport to energy and digital technologies - and aim to enhance Kazakhstan’s technological independence, investment attractiveness, and sustainable development.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and took part in a roundtable meeting with the U.S. business community.