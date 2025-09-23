Kazakhstan’s President attends roundtable meeting with U.S. business representatives

In his remarks, the Kazakh President emphasized that the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the U.S. is steadily developing.

“We view the United States as an important strategic partner and reaffirm our commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation. I am pleased that the U.S. also share this strategic approach, which was confirmed during my conversation with President Donald Trump in December last year. Today we had another substantive discussion with President Trump, for which I am very grateful,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan highly appreciates President Trump’s leadership in promoting pragmatic diplomacy and facilitating the peaceful settlement of acute conflicts from Europe to the Middle East, to Asia and Africa.

In his words, Donald Trump's constructive stance and focus on achieving tangible results help reduce tensions and foster dialogue amid growing global polarization.

"Such determined and result-oriented efforts deserve broad international recognition. In our view, these efforts should be brought to the attention of UN member states during tomorrow’s General Debate,” he emphasized.

According to the President, the United States - having invested more than $100 billion - is the major investor of Kazakhstan’s economy.

“We are sincerely proud of the achievements in our economic cooperation. Currently, over 630 American companies are successfully operating in our country. Among them are well-known brands such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, Boeing, Visa, Mastercard, Meta, Wabtec, and Citibank,” the President said.

The Head of State named the development and strengthening of strategic partnership with the United States as a long-term priority of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.

“Kazakhstan is located in a geographically sensitive part of the world. Our strategic goals, including cooperation with the United States of America remain unchanged. Our people are grateful that the U.S. was among the first to recognize our independence and has consistently supported Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our commitment to deep political and economic reforms, transparency and investment-friendly policy ensures equal conditions for American companies doing business in Kazakhstan and allows them to remain our reliable and long-term partners,” he highlighted.

Recall that the President of Kazakhstan is paying a working visit to New York. As part of his visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked to the U.S. President Donald Trump