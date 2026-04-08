Kazakhstan's Zhukayev wins at start of Mexico City Open

In his opening match, Zhukayev defeated world No. 1309 Alejandro Hayen of Mexico with a score of 6:1, 6:4.

The match lasted one hour and eight minutes. During that time, Zhukayev hit 9 aces and converted four of 7 break points. Hayen recorded 1 ace and converted just one of 4 break points.

For a place in the quarterfinals, Zhukayev will face France’s Corentin Denolly, who is ranked 496th in the world.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh boxers Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Valentina Khalzova, and Aigerim Sattybayeva claimed bronze medals at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after semifinal defeats to Mongolia’s Bilguunsaikhan Kharkhuu (5:0, 55 kg), China’s Bao Ziyi (-75 kg), and Mongolia’s Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan (5:0, 48 kg), respectively.