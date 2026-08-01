Kazakhstan's world champion épée team returns home

Ruslan Kurbanov, Yerlik Sertay, and Vadim Sharlaimov arrived in Kazakhstan, while teammate Kirill Prokhodov remained abroad to continue his training camp.

The champions were welcomed at Almaty International Airport by Ruslan Yessenalin, Chairman of the Committee on Sports and Physical Culture at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, National Guard servicemen, family members, and enthusiastic fans.

Photo credit: Albert Akhmetov/Qazinform News Agency

Yessenalin said the victory was particularly significant because the current lineup — Ruslan Kurbanov, Kirill Prokhodov, Vadim Sharlaimov, and Yerlik Sertay — had consistently demonstrated its high international level over the past several years. He recalled that the team won gold at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games after defeating the reigning Olympic champions in the team event, adding that their latest triumph proved the success was no coincidence but the result of systematic preparation and outstanding professionalism.

He also noted that Kazakhstan adopted a new Law on Physical Culture and Sports last year at the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, introducing new approaches to the development of the sector. One of its priorities is the advancement of priority sports, including fencing. According to Yessenalin, increased state support and the involvement of leading foreign coaches have helped raise the national team's preparation to a new level and played a key role in achieving the historic result.

Photo credit: Albert Akhmetov/Qazinform News Agency

The achievement was made even more remarkable by the level of competition, with more than 1,033 athletes from 79 countries taking part in the World Championships. Yessenalin said the victory reflected the skill, determination, and international competitiveness of Kazakhstan's fencing school and would inspire a new generation of athletes.

Photo credit: Albert Akhmetov/Qazinform News Agency

Among those welcoming the champions was 39-year-old épée veteran Elmir Alimzhanov, who won team bronze at the 2025 World Championships but was named a reserve for the 2026 tournament. He said he remained part of the national team, noting that fierce competition among Kazakhstan's top fencers meant the coaching staff selected the lineup for each tournament individually.

Photo credit: Albert Akhmetov/Qazinform News Agency

Alimzhanov described the world title as the culmination of many years of work by the country's athletes, coaches, the Kazakhstan Fencing Federation, and the entire training system. He said the victory demonstrated that Kazakhstan was capable of defeating the world's strongest teams and expressed hope it would serve as another important step toward Olympic success at the 2028 Games.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated Kazakhstan's men's épée team on winning gold at the 2026 World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong, China.