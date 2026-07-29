Tokayev congratulates Kazakh épée team on historic gold at World Championships

In his message, the Head of State highlighted that the first-ever gold won by Kazakhstani épée fencers is a testament to the athletes' outstanding skill, iron will, and strong team spirit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sincere gratitude to the champions and coaching staff for strengthening Kazakhstan's standing on the world stage and wished them new achievements.

As written earlier, the Kazakhstan men's épée team of Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Yerlik Sertay, and Kirill Prokhodov made history with its best-ever World Championship result, reaching the final for the first time and then clinching the title.