Tokayev congratulates Kazakh épée team on historic gold at World Championships
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstan's men's épée team on winning gold at the 2026 World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong, China. This was announced by Aibek Smadiyarov, Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In his message, the Head of State highlighted that the first-ever gold won by Kazakhstani épée fencers is a testament to the athletes' outstanding skill, iron will, and strong team spirit.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sincere gratitude to the champions and coaching staff for strengthening Kazakhstan's standing on the world stage and wished them new achievements.
As written earlier, the Kazakhstan men's épée team of Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Yerlik Sertay, and Kirill Prokhodov made history with its best-ever World Championship result, reaching the final for the first time and then clinching the title.