Kazakhstani fencers triumph, claiming Riyadh 2025 gold

The men's épée fencing team, represented by Kirill Prokhodov, Yerlik Sertay, and Vadim Sharlaimov, took the top spot on the podium.

In the final match, the Kazakh squad proved stronger than the Saudi team, securing a decisive victory with a score of 45-29.

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstani fencer Sofiya Aktayeva secured silver in the women's foil individual event at the Games.