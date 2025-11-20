EN
    Kazakhstani fencers triumph, claiming Riyadh 2025 gold

    21:52, 20 November 2025

    Kazakhstan clinched gold in épée fencing at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC

    The men's épée fencing team, represented by Kirill Prokhodov, Yerlik Sertay, and Vadim Sharlaimov, took the top spot on the podium.

    In the final match, the Kazakh squad proved stronger than the Saudi team, securing a decisive victory with a score of 45-29.

    Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstani fencer Sofiya Aktayeva secured silver in the women's foil individual event at the Games.

    Kazakhstan Sport Fencing Saudi Arabia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
