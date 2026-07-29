Kazakhstan stuns World Fencing Championships with historic gold in Hong Kong

The Kazakhstan men's épée team of Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Yerlik Sertay, and Kirill Prokhodov not only reached the final for the first time but went on to claim the title.

En route to the final, Kazakhstan defeated Finland (45-39), Uzbekistan (28-27), Denmark (45-36), and, in the semifinals, Egypt (41-32).

In the final, the Kazakhs faced Ukraine – a team with world and European championship titles under its belt.

Kazakhstan started strong and took the lead by the midpoint of the nine-bout marathon. Each of the four fencers contributed to maintaining and building the advantage. Kirill Prokhodov sealed the victory in style in his duel against Roman Svichkar.

The final score, 45-40, sent the historic gold medal to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan took silver at the WTT Feeder tournament in Uzbekistan.