Kazakhstan’s strategic goal is to become Eurasia’s leading aviation hub, President

The Head of State said many people are dissatisfied with the condition of carriages. He highlighted the opening of a car production facility in the Kazakh capital with the participation of a foreign investor to manufacture world-class, modern passenger cars as an important step.

Special attention is paid to the development of the aviation industry. New terminals were opened in 2023 in Almaty, Shymkent and Kyzylorda cities. Construction of airports will be completed soon in Zaisan Katon-Karagai and Kenderli.

Once commissioned, the projects are expected to raise economic activity in the regions, generate new jobs, and give an impetus to the development of related industries.

To note, the Head of State prioritized the socioeconomic development of Torgai region.

The President also said the development of air cargo is of particular importance.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that he had earlier assigned to double the volume of handled airfreight.

"It can be achieved firstly through establishing the national air carrier and attracting large foreign partners. Air cargo is a high-yielding and widely sought-after segment amid the growing e-commerce and high-tech products deliveries. That’s why Kazakhstan should more actively develop air hubs, providing their integration into global logistics chains," the President said.

The Head of State stressed the need to bring the regulation of express cargo traffic under control to protect the interests of consumers, as well as to adopt unmanned transport technologies, from trucks to drones for delivering parcels.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the strategic goal of Kazakhstan is to become the leading aviation hub in Eurasia. This work should be done with the participation of the best experts and entrepreneurs. The progress of implementation of the tasks set will be considered at the beginning of the year following the annual report of the Government at a special meeting.

As it was reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers.

The Head of State said that AI Ministry will be set up in Kazakhstan. He also proposed to rename the Asset Recovery Committee as the Committee for the Protection of Investors' Rights. He also said that Alatau City will receive a special status.