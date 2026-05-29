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    Kazakhstan's Sokolenko captures gold at FEI international tournament in Astana

    19:32, 29 May 2026

    Kazakhstani rider Oleg Sokolenko and his horse Cinderella claimed victory at the Bank Center Credit Equestrian Cup, held as part of the largest FEI equestrian competitions taking place in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan's Sokolenko captures gold at FEI international tournament in Astana
    Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

    The rider from Prestige Horse Club in the capital won gold in the 140-centimeter show jumping event. A total of 22 horse-and-rider combinations from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and athletes competing under a neutral flag contested the title. Sokolenko completed the course without a single penalty point and recorded the fastest time of 65.81 seconds.

    Kazakhstan's Sokolenko captures gold at FEI international tournament in Astana
    Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

    Sergey Petrov riding Nero Van’t Prinsenveld claimed silver, while Olesya Lukina aboard Conte Rico took bronze. Both competed under a neutral flag, with Sokolenko securing a home victory for Kazakhstan against a strong international field.

    The victory is all the more impressive given the strength of the competition. The field included riders who have consistently ranked among the FEI Eurasian League’s top performers this season, many of whom have previously competed against Sokolenko at World Cup stages in Tashkent and Bishkek, where podium battles are traditionally intense.

    The win in Astana marks another success in an impressive international season for Prestige Horse Club. Earlier this year, the club’s riders, competing for Kazakhstan’s national team, claimed 18 medals — including seven gold, five silver, and six bronze — at FEI World Cup stages in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

    Kazakhstan's Sokolenko captures gold at FEI international tournament in Astana
    Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

    The victory further highlights the consistency of Sokolenko and Cinderella, who have remained among the leading performers on the international circuit throughout the season while competing against some of the Eurasian region’s strongest riders.

    Kazakhstan's Sokolenko captures gold at FEI international tournament in Astana
    Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

    With the FEI competitions still underway in Astana, Sokolenko’s victory has become one of Kazakhstan’s first gold-medal achievements at the home event, once again underscoring the strength of the nation’s equestrian program on the international stage.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana is set to host three international FEI equestrian tournaments for the first time.

    Astana Events Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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