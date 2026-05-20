Astana club wins 18 medals at FEI World Cup stages

Competing as part of Kazakhstan’s national team, riders from Prestige Horse Club collected a total of 18 medals at the international events — seven gold, five silver, and six bronze.

The first two World Cup stages were held in Uzbekistan, while the third took place in Bishkek. Kazakh riders consistently finished among the leaders in international classes, including the Grand Prix — the competition’s main and most prestigious event.

One of the season’s notable results came from Oleg Sokolenko and his horse Cinderella, who claimed bronze in the Grand Prix event featuring 155 cm obstacles. Sokolenko was the only Kazakhstani representative among the leading riders in a field largely dominated by athletes from Russia’s show jumping school.

Photo credit: Committee of Sport and Physical Education

According to organizers, Grand Prix-level events are key qualifiers for the 2026 FEI World Championships in Aachen, the 2027 European Championships, and the 2027 World Cup Final. Following his recent performances, Sokolenko and Cinderella have already completed one Grand Prix round without penalty points and continue pursuing the minimum eligibility requirements (MER).

Strong results at the World Cup stages were also posted by Raisa Sokolenko, who competed with Uran Nad Wigrami, Chevalier, and Clue Gold, along with other club riders who regularly finished among the medal winners in international events.

Photo credit: Committee of Sport and Physical Education

The next major event of the season will be international competitions in Astana, scheduled for May 29–31 under the auspices of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports and the Eurasian Equestrian Association.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s young boxing team had finished the Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with a total of 16 medals, including eight gold.