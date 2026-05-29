Astana to host three international FEI equestrian tournaments for first time

Astana is set to host three international tournaments under the auspices of the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) simultaneously for the first time on May 29–31, 2026:

FEI World Cup stage

FEI World Cup Challenge Final

CDI1*/CDI3* (Concours de Dressage International) competitions

The tournaments will serve as qualifiers for the 2026 FEI World Championships in Aachen and will give Kazakh riders the chance to earn international ranking points at home for the first time.

The competitions are set to welcome riders from Brazil, Colombia, India, Morocco, New Zealand, South Africa, Egypt, Ecuador, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and several other countries.

The program includes international show jumping and dressage events, culminating in the FEI World Cup Grand Prix with obstacles reaching 160 cm.

According to the Kazakhstan Equestrian Federation, hosting three FEI tournaments simultaneously will mark an important step in strengthening Kazakhstan’s position on the global equestrian sports map.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh wrestlers had won two gold medals at the Asian U20 Wrestling Championships.