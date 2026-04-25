Kazakhstani rider wins gold at FEI World Cup stage in Tashkent

In Show Jumping Course No. 3 with obstacle heights up to 125 cm, Sokolenko, riding Shenanigan, completed the course faultlessly and recorded the best time of 20.63 seconds, securing first place.

Earlier, the rider from Prestige Horse Club in the capital had already reached the podium twice at this tournament, winning silver on Cinderella (140 cm World Cup Grand Prix Qualifier) and bronze on Shenanigan (120 cm).

The international FEI World Cup stage is taking place from April 23 to 26 in Tashkent at the Universal Horses Stable equestrian complex.

Athletes from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia are competing in the event.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan wins silver in the women’s water polo at the Asian Beach Games 2026.