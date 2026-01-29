Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan storms into Australian Open final

The Kazakhstani tennis player defeated American Jessica Pegula with a score of 6–3, 7–6 (9–7) in the semifinals. The match lasted one hour and forty minutes.

Rybakina will face Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has been eliminated from the Australian Open 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina has reached the women’s doubles final of the Australian Open 2026, while fellow Kazakh Zangar Nurlanuly has advanced to the quarterfinals of the junior tournament.