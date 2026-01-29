Kazakhstan's Danilina reaches Australian Open final

Danilina and Krunic beat Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil’s Luisa Stefani 7–6, 6–3, 6–4 in the semifinals, with the match lasting two hours and twenty-two minutes.

The Kazakh-Serbian duo will play for the Australian Open title in the final against the winners of the other semifinal, featuring Elise Mertens of Belgium and Zhang Shuai of China against Japan's Ena Shibahara and Vera Zvonareva.

Danilina and Krunic are seeded seventh at the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina defeated Poland’s world No. 2 Iga Swiatek 7–5, 6–1 in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, while fellow Kazakh Zangar Nurlanuly advanced to the quarterfinals of the junior tournament.