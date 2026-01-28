Zangar Nurlanuly storms into Australian Open Junior quarterfinals

In the third round, Nurlanuly defeated neutral athlete Savva Rybkin in straight sets, 6–1, 6–4.

Zangar Nurlanuly is ranked 12th in the ITF junior world rankings and 1,782nd in the ATP singles rankings, while Rybkin is 13th in the ITF junior standings.

In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh tennis player will face Kai Thompson of Hong Kong, who has impressed throughout the tournament without dropping a set.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that world No. 5 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has defeated Pole Iga Swiatek (ranked 2nd in WTA), in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, winning 7–5, 6–1.