Kazakhstan's Rybakina enters world's top 10 highest-paid tennis players

Rybakina's total earnings reached $16.3 million, including $11.3 million in prize money and $5 million from sponsorships, placing her 10th on the list.

According to Sportico, Carlos Alcaraz topped the ranking with $62.9 million in earnings, ahead of Jannik Sinner ($59 million), and Coco Gauff ($40.3 million).

The top 10 also includes Serena Williams, Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, Zheng Qinwen, Iga Świątek, and Alexander Zverev.

Rybakina boosted her earnings by winning the 2026 Australian Open in January, her second Grand Slam title, which also brought bonus payments from her racket and apparel sponsors. She also claimed the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh, collecting $5.23 million after winning all five matches at the season-ending tournament.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's top-ranked men's singles player, Alexander Bublik, saw his Wimbledon 2026 campaign come to an end after losing in the fourth round of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament.