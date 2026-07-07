Alexander Bublik falls short at Wimbledon 2026

Ranked No. 11 in the world and seeded 10th, Bublik faced world No. 7 and sixth seed Taylor Fritz of the United States in a Round of 16 clash.

Fritz secured a straight-sets victory, defeating the Kazakh tennis player 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted 1 hour and 41 minutes.

During the match, Bublik fired 13 aces, committed five double faults, and converted one of his three break-point opportunities.

The result ends Bublik's impressive Wimbledon run just one step away from the quarterfinals. Nevertheless, reaching the fourth round earns Kazakhstan's top player valuable ATP ranking points.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Danilina and Krunić bow out of the Wimbledon women’s doubles tournament.