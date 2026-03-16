Kazakhstan's Rybakina climbs to career-high world No. 2

The rise came after Rybakina’s run to the final at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, United States, where she was defeated by world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Rybakina now has 7,783 ranking points. Aryna Sabalenka tops the rankings with 11,025, while Iga Świątek is third with 7,413.

It is also worth noting that Anna Danilina moved up in the rankings following the Indian Wells final. In the doubles rankings, she now holds fourth place, which is also a career-best result for the Kazakhstani player.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina will miss Kazakhstan’s Billie Jean King Cup match against Canada in Astana.