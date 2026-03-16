Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina falls just short of Indian Wells title

Rybakina lost in three sets: 6–3, 3–6, 6–7.

To note, she previously won the Indian Wells title once, in 2023.

On her way to the finals, Elena Rybakina defeated Hailey Baptiste (No. 43), Marta Kostyuk (No. 28), Sonay Kartal (No. 54), Jessica Pegula (No. 5) and Elina Svitolina (No. 9).

For Sabalenka, this victory marked her first Indian Wells title. She had reached the final twice before — losing to Rybakina in 2023 and to Mirra Andreeva (No. 8) in 2025.

Despite the loss, Elena Rybakina will rise to No. 2 in the updated WTA rankings, the highest position of her career.