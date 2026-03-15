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    Kazakhstan’s Danilina finishes as runner-up in Indian Wells doubles

    05:12, 15 March 2026

    Anna Danilina and her Serbian pair Aleksandra Krunić lost in the women’s doubles final at the Indian Wells 2026 on Sunday, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.  

    Kazakhstan’s Danilina finishes as runner-up in Indian Wells doubles
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunić fell 6-7 (4-7), 4-6 to the WTA-1000 doubles tournament’s top-seeded American-Czech duo of Taylor Townsend and Kateřina Siniaková, in the final match that lasted one hour and 35 minutes.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina defeated Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 9) in the semifinal of the Indian Wells tournament. 

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