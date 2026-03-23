Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 4th round at Miami Open

World No 2 Rybakina defeated Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk (ranked 27th) in straight sets – 6:3, 6:4. Demonstrating consistency on serve and converting key break points, she sealed the victory in two sets.

Rybakina will next face Australia’s Talia Gibson (ranked 68th) for a place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the tournament, Rybakina moved to the third round after overcoming another Kazakhstani player Yulia Putintseva.

It should be recalled that Elena Rybakina surged to a career-high second place in the WTA rankings, despite being defeated by world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the 2026 Indian Wells Open final.