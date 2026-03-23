Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 4th round at Miami Open
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina has reached the fourth round of the WTA 1000 Miami Open, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
World No 2 Rybakina defeated Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk (ranked 27th) in straight sets – 6:3, 6:4. Demonstrating consistency on serve and converting key break points, she sealed the victory in two sets.
Rybakina will next face Australia’s Talia Gibson (ranked 68th) for a place in the quarterfinals.
Earlier in the tournament, Rybakina moved to the third round after overcoming another Kazakhstani player Yulia Putintseva.
It should be recalled that Elena Rybakina surged to a career-high second place in the WTA rankings, despite being defeated by world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the 2026 Indian Wells Open final.