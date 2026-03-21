Elena Rybakina into Miami Open third round after victory over Yulia Putintseva

According to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Rybakina secured a confident victory in 6-3, 6-3 straight sets. On the official social media, the WTA highlighted her powerful serve and precision aces, stating: “The newly minted World No.2 Elena Rybakina takes Putintseva in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 and moves into Round 3!”

In the third round, Rybakina will face Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk (World No. 28), who advanced after beating Kamilla Rakhimova.

Earlier, in the opener at the WTA 1000 women’s singles tournament in Miami, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated Janice Tjen of Indonesia, ranked 40th by the WTA, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the match that lasted two hours and seven minutes.