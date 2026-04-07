Kazakhstan's Oralbay twins advance to Asian Boxing Championships finals

In the -85 kg semifinal, Nurbek Oralbay defeated Mongolia’s Dorj Bariakhaan with a score of 5:0 after three rounds to secure his place in the final, knocking his opponent down during the bout.

His twin brother Aibek Oralbay also claimed victory in the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, advancing to the final in the +90 kg weight category.

Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation

In his semifinal bout, Oralbay defeated Dovlet Yslamov of Turkmenistan with a dominant performance. The Kazakh boxer won by unanimous decision, taking all three rounds.

The 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships are running from March 28 to April 11 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The championships bring together more than 230 athletes from over 25 nations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh boxers Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Valentina Khalzova, and Aigerim Sattybayeva claimed bronze medals at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after semifinal defeats to Mongolia’s Bilguunsaikhan Kharkhuu (5:0, 55 kg), China’s Bao Ziyi (-75 kg), and Mongolia’s Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan (5:0, 48 kg), respectively.