Kazakhstan’s MFA issues statement on accession to Abraham Accords

This important decision was made solely in the interests of Kazakhstan and is fully consistent with the nature of republic’s balanced, constructive, and peaceful foreign policy. Joining the Abraham Accords will contribute to strengthening our country’s cooperation with all interested states and, therefore, is fully in line with Kazakhstan’s strategic goals.

Kazakhstan will continue to firmly advocate for a just, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of the Middle East conflict based on international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the principle of “two states for two peoples.”

Earlier, Kazakhstan agreed in principle to join the Abraham Accords, becoming the first nation to do so during U.S. President Donald Trump's second term. This step is aimed at revitalizing the Abraham Accords as a platform for cooperation between Israel and the Arab and Muslim countries under the auspices of the United States.

It should be recalled that the President of Kazakhstan arrived in Washington on Thursday for an official visit.