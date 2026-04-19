Kazakhstan's judokas secure silver at Asian Championships

The tournament concluded with the mixed team event, where Kazakhstan faced Mongolia in the final.

The match ended in a 4–0 victory for Mongolia.

Dana Abdirova (-57 kg), Anuar Zhumageldin (-73 kg), Aida Toishibekova (+70 kg), and Galymzhan Kyrykbay (+90 kg) all lost their bouts. As a result, Kazakhstan finished the continental championship with six medals.

It is worth noting that Adilet Almat (-81 kg) won gold, while Esmigul Kuyulova (-63 kg), Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (-81 kg), Aidar Arapov (-90 kg), and Aruna Zhangeldina (-78 kg) claimed bronze medals.