Kazakhstan's judokas secure silver at Asian Championships
21:04, 19 April 2026
Kazakhstan’s national judo team has wrapped up its performance at the Asian Championships in Ordos, China, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The tournament concluded with the mixed team event, where Kazakhstan faced Mongolia in the final.
The match ended in a 4–0 victory for Mongolia.
Dana Abdirova (-57 kg), Anuar Zhumageldin (-73 kg), Aida Toishibekova (+70 kg), and Galymzhan Kyrykbay (+90 kg) all lost their bouts. As a result, Kazakhstan finished the continental championship with six medals.
It is worth noting that Adilet Almat (-81 kg) won gold, while Esmigul Kuyulova (-63 kg), Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (-81 kg), Aidar Arapov (-90 kg), and Aruna Zhangeldina (-78 kg) claimed bronze medals.