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    Kazakhstan's Jangeldina secures Kazakhstan’s 5th medal at Asian Judo Championships

    18:02, 18 April 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Aruna Jangeldina won the bronze medal bout at the Asian Judo Championships in Ordos, China, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan's Jangeldina secures Kazakhstan’s 5th medal at Asian Judo Championships
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Competing in the under-78 kg weight category, Jangeldina faced Wang Chieh-Hsi of Chinese Taipei in the medal contest.

    The bout ended scoreless in regular time. However, her opponent received a third penalty, which awarded Jangeldina the victory.

    As a result, Aruna Zhangeldina secured Kazakhstan’s fifth medal at the Asian Championships.

    It is worth noting that Kazakhstan’s team has now secured five medals in total. Adilet Almat (under 81 kg) earlier won gold, while Esmigul Kuyulova (under 63 kg), Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (under 81 kg), and Aidar Arapov (under 90 kg) also claimed bronze medals.

    Judo Kazakhstan Sport China
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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