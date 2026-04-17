Kazakhstan’s judoka Esmigul Kuyulova wins bronze at 2026 Asian Championships

In the bronze bout in the women’s under 63 kg weight category, Kazakhstan’s Esmigul Kuyulova defeated Pei Chun Yuan of Chinese Taipei.

The NOC reminded that Abylaikhan Zhubanazar and Adilet Almat are also set to compete in the men’s under 81 kg finals later today.

Previously, Qazinform reported Alidar Abdukarimov claims bronze at the World Taekwondo Junior Championships.