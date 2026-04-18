Aidar Arapov of Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Asian Judo Championships

The Kazakh athlete claimed a podium finish in the -90 kg weight category, defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Erlan Sherov in the bronze medal bout.

It is worth noting that Kazakhstan’s team has now secured four medals in total. Adilet Almat (under 81 kg) earlier won gold, while Esmigul Kuyulova (under 63 kg) and Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (under 81 kg) also finished with bronze medals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh taekwondo athlete Adilet Sheri has won a bronze medal at the now-running World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.