Kazakhstan’s flag named world’s most beautiful in Reddit tournament

The competition was held in a playoff format, where participants voted round by round for the best national flag design. Kazakhstan’s flag, featuring a sky-blue background with a golden sun, a steppe eagle and a traditional ornamental pattern, advanced confidently through the bracket.

In the final round, the Kazakh flag defeated the flag of Kiribati, which depicts a rising sun and a bird above ocean waves. Earlier in the semifinals, it surpassed the brightly colored diagonal flag of Seychelles. Bhutan, known for its traditional dragon emblem, finished in third place.

Announcing the results, the organizer of the Reddit community tournament wrote: “Kazakhstan is our champion! You all have voted and have decided it's the best flag in the world! Thank you to everyone who participated. It's been a lot of work but it's been fun!”

Photo credit: Screenshot

Users participating in the discussion also shared positive reactions to the outcome. One commenter under the name Inamag1343 noted: “Kazakh flag's color scheme is calming.” Another user, PrimeSenator, added: “Very satisfied with this result. Kazakhstan's flag is just beautiful.”

The Kazakh flag was designed by artist Shaken Niyazbekov and officially adopted in 1992 following the country’s independence. Its imagery symbolizes peace, freedom and the cultural heritage of the steppe.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that during his address at the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of respecting and properly using Kazakhstan’s state symbols. He noted that their use is regulated by specific laws and norms, and stressed that any disregard for national symbols is unacceptable.