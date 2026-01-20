Head of State emphasizes proper use of state symbols

He stressed that the use of national symbols is governed by specific norms and laws, and that showing disregard for them is unacceptable.

“The requirements of the law must always be observed. Yet above all, it is essential to deeply understand their true meaning,” the President said.

Tokayev added that he is pleased to see the national flag displayed at homes, cars, streets, and at sporting events, as this reflects the unity and strength of the nation.

Earlier, the President announced that a seven-volume history of Kazakhstan will be completed by yearend.

The 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay is underway in Kyzylorda with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involve prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils.