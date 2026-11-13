Kazakhstan's first NPP: Atomic Energy Agency chief reveals possible timeline

Earlier, in his State-of-the-Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev raised the possibility of starting construction of the Balkhash Nuclear Plant in 2027.

According to Satkaliyev, the necessary contractual framework for this scenario is already in place.

"As you know, this spring, during the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan, Rosatom director Alexey Likhachev announced the possibility of starting construction in 2027. Indeed, fairly successful joint efforts have been undertaken between Rosatom, Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants, the Government, and the Agency for Atomic Energy. This year, we have concluded an intergovernmental agreement with the Russian Federation. We have signed an EPC contract, and constructive negotiations are now underway on all the necessary annexes. This creates the basis for starting construction of the nuclear plant in the near future," the agency chief said, answering journalists' questions on the sidelines of the World Atomic Days 2026 forum in Antalya.

He noted that construction can start only after all Kazakh legal requirements are met, including obtaining the relevant licenses.

"We understand Rosatom's potential, their unique experience in foreign projects, and we understand their level of readiness to obtain the relevant license in Kazakhstan for mobilization and the start of construction work. That is, if all Kazakh legal requirements are met, we understand that in 2027 the Rosatom state corporation, together with Kazakh partners, can begin construction. We plan exactly this scenario for implementing our agreements and will do our best to ensure the Head of State's instruction is fulfilled," Satkaliyev stressed.

Moiynkum NPP project

In his address, the Head of State also underlined the need to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement to speed up the commencement of the Moiynkum nuclear power plant construction.

According to Almassadam Satkaliyev, the project timelines have not yet been specified.

"It is still at the negotiation stage. It is too early to talk about any specific timelines. Geotechnical investigations are underway in Kazakhstan, after which conclusions can be drawn about the next stages of the project," the agency chairman said.

As we previously reported, a new town for nuclear industry workers, designed to accommodate up to 33,000 residents, will be developed in the village of Ulken as part of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant (NPP) project.